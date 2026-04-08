WWE continues to film matches and content for WWE LFG on A&E.

In addition to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, April 7, 2026, matches were also taped inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for an upcoming episode of WWE LFG on A&E.

Featured below are complete WWE LFG quick-match spoiler results from the 4/7 taping:

* Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph were on commentary

* Nikkita Lyons defeated Masyn Holiday

* Harlem Lewis defeated Braxton Cole

* Kali Armstrong & Tate Wilder defeated Myka Lockwood & Tristan Angels

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.