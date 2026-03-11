WWE continues to film matches and content for WWE LFG on A&E.

In addition to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, March 10, 2026, matches were also taped inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for an upcoming episode of WWE LFG on A&E.

Featured below are complete WWE LFG quick-match spoiler results from the 3/10 taping:

* Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph were on commentary.

* Harlem Lewis defeated Trill London.

* Myka Lockwood (the former Bayley Humphrey) defeated PJ Vasa.

