WWE continues to film matches and content for WWE LFG on A&E.

In addition to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, March 24, 2026, matches were also taped inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for an upcoming episode of WWE LFG on A&E.

Featured below are complete WWE LFG quick-match spoiler results from the 3/24 taping:

* Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph were on commentary.

* Romeo Moreno defeated Kam Hendrix

* Tristan Angels defeated Harlem Lewis. Myka Lockwood came to ringside during the match. She tripped Harlem Lewis from the floor behind the referee’s back. Tristan then hit his finisher on Harlem to win. Myla carried Tristan in her arms to the back.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.