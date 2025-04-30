WWE taped a pair of matches and an additional segment for WWE LFG on A&E prior to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, April 29, 2025, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are complete dark match results and WWE LFG taping results from 4/29.

* Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph were on commentary.



* Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley were out to watch this match from the crow’s nest.



* Shiloh Hill defeated Elijah Holyfield.



* Dark Match: Harlem Lewis defeated Keanu Carver.



* Undertaker and Bubba Ray were still in the crow’s nest to watch the match.



* Chris Island cut a promo that was interrupted by Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe. Both attacked Chris. Je’Von Evans’s music hit and he came out taking out both Tyson and Tyriek. The crowd chanted happy birthday at Je’Von who turned 21 today and he hyped up the crowd before the show began.

From there, things switched over to the live episode of NXT on CW. For those who missed it, check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/29/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE LFG airs as part of WWE Superstar Sunday, every Sunday night on A&E.

(H/T to Billy K. and PWInsider.com)