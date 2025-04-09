WWE taped a match and segment for WWE LFG on A&E prior to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, April 8, 2025, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are complete dark match results and WWE LFG taping results from 4/8.

– Wendy Choo defeated Kendal Grey in a dark match to start the evening.



– For WWE LFG, BJ Ray cut a promo in front of the crowd. He was interrupted by Elijah Holyfield. Both got into words before they got into a brawl with Elijah standing tall in the ring while BJ looked on from the floor.



– Also for WWE LFG, Harlem Lewis defeated Chris Island in one-on-one action.

From there, things switched over to the live episode of NXT on CW. For those who missed it, check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/8/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE LFG airs along with WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments as a block of original programming dubbed, WWE Superstar Sunday, every Sunday night on A&E.

(H/T to Billy K. and PWInsider.com)