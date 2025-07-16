WWE taped matches for WWE LFG on A&E prior to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, July 15, 2025, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. A pair of non-televised dark matches also took place at the 7/15 taping exclusively for the crowd in attendance.

Featured below are complete WWE LFG taping results from 7/15:

* Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were on commentary.



* The WWE legends were in the crow’s nest during the action.



* Harlem Lewis defeated Drake Morreaux in singles action in a relatively short match, which ended when Lewis hit Morreaux with a Jackhammer for the pinfall victory.



* Kendal Grey beat Nikkita Lyons in women’s one-on-one action in a dark match.



* Myles Borne bested Edris Enofe in a basic bout, which culminated with a unique neckbreaker for the 1-2-3.

Season two of WWE LFG is in progress, with new episodes premiering every Sunday night on A&E.

(H/T to Billy K. and PWInsider.com)