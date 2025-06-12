WWE taped matches for WWE LFG on A&E prior to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, June 10, 2025, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are complete WWE LFG taping results from 6/10:

* Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were on commentary.



* Booker T and Michelle McCool were in the crow’s nest to watch the next two matches.



* Chris Island defeated Trill London



* Tatyanna Dumas defeated Summer Sorrell



* Undertaker and Michelle McCool were in the crow’s nest to watch the next match.



* Anthony Luke defeated Drake Morreaux. Maxxine Dupri and Roxanne Perez were shown in the audience for this match in support of Anthony and Drake respectively.

Season two of WWE LFG returns on A&E starting on June 22, 2025.

(H/T to Billy K. and PWInsider.com)