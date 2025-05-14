WWE taped a pair of matches and an additional segment for WWE LFG on A&E prior to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, May 13, 2025, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are complete dark match results and WWE LFG taping results from 5/13.

* Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were on commentary for the show.



* Zena Sterling defeated Penina Tuilaepa. Bubba Ray Dudley and Michelle McCool watched the match from the crow’s nest.



* Harlem Lewis cut a promo. He mentioned being on Season 2 of LFG. Anthony Luke interrupted and they got into words also bringing up their girlfriends. They said they will have a match next week.



* Drake Morreaux defeated Elijah Holyfield. Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley watched the match from the crow’s nest. A brawl broke out after between the two with security coming out to break it up. Drake ended up hitting a dive from the top rope aiming for Elijah but Elijah moved leaving Drake to land on some of the security members.

From there, things switched over to the live episode of NXT on CW. For those who missed it, check out our complete WWE NXT Results 5/13/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE LFG airs as part of WWE Superstar Sunday, every Sunday night on A&E.

(H/T to Billy K. and PWInsider.com)