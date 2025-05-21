WWE taped a pair of matches and an additional segment for WWE LFG on A&E prior to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, May 20, 2025, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are complete WWE LFG taping results from 5/20:

* Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph were on commentary.



* The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were introduced and watched the taping from the crow’s nest.



* Bayley Humphrey defeated Penina Tuilaepa.



* Layla Diggs cut a promo that Lainey Reid interrupted. The two got into words leading to a brawl with Layla getting the upper hand sending Lainey to the floor.



* Anthony Luke defeated Shiloh Hill

The finals of WWE LFG took place this past Sunday night. Season two of WWE LFG returns on A&E starting on June 22, 2025.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)