WWE taped a pair of matches and an additional segment for WWE LFG on A&E prior to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, May 6, 2025, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are complete dark match results and WWE LFG taping results from 5/6.

* Bayley Humphrey defeated Summer Sorrell. Undertaker and Michelle McCool watched this match from the crow’s nest.



* Sirena Linton defeated Haze Jameson. Bubba Ray Dudley and Booker T watched this match from the crow’s nest.



* Anthony Luke cut a promo for the crowd. Dante Chen would come out and the two would get into words before brawling with Dante getting the upper hand by the end clearing Anthony from the ring. Dante would hit his pose in the ring as the fans cheered.

WWE LFG airs as part of WWE Superstar Sunday, every Sunday night on A&E.

