– WWE released a new teaser clip for this week’s episode of WWE LFG, which airs this weekend as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E. In the clip, Anthony Luke taunts Drake Morreaux, saying “not even your girlfriend Roxanne Perez can save you.” The official description for the preview clip reads as follows:

– WWE has released the official pre-match hype package for the “Unsanctioned Match” between former longtime friends turned bitter rivals Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel released special “Elimination Chamber footage found in the vault” on Friday morning. The video features CM Punk, Triple H, Batista and other WWE Superstars and legends.