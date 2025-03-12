– WWE Speed returns this afternoon at 12/11c on X. Scheduled for the March 12 episode is the latest action in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament, with Dominik Mysterio vs. Ivar. The winner of the ongoing tourney will earn the next shot at WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee.

– The latest episode of WWE LFG on March 9 drew 170,000 overnight viewers on A&E, and a 0.04 in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. It was the second highest viewership in the history of the short-lived series thus far.

– WWE Rivals on March 9 pulled 192,000 viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 year old demo for the 3/9 episode on A&E. The show featured a look at Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H. It was also the second highest viewership for the season thus far.

– WWE is running a “Best of CM Punk at WrestleMania” marathon on their official YouTube channel today. “The Best in the World” is expected to face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this year at WrestleMania 41.