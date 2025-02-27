The numbers are in for week two of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E.

Programming Insider is reporting that the February 23, 2025 episode of WWE LFG on A&E drew 209,000 viewers and an 0.04 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic. By comparison, last week’s episode on February 16 drew 160,000 viewers and a 0.05 key demo rating.

For episode two of WWE Rivals on A&E, which focused on the legendary feud between “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Mr. T, 248,000 viewers tuned in for the show, which pulled a 0.04 demo rating. Last week’s episode focusing on The Undertaker vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin rivalry drew 178,000 viewers and a 0.05 demo rating.

Finally, the second edition of WWE’s Greatest Moments on A&E on 12/24 drew 232,000 viewers and a 0.03 demo rating for the show focusing on WWE Royal Rumble in the 1980s and 1990s. The 12/16 episode of WWE’s Greatest Moments, which looked back at WWE Raw in the 1990s, drew 169,000 viewers and a 0.04 demo rating.

WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments airs every weekend as part of the WWE Superstar Sunday block of original programming on A&E.