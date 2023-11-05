– WWE runs the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. tonight with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Ricochet vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch vs Natalya, a Viking Rules Match with Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar, and Carlito vs. Austin Theory. Also advertised are The Brawling Brutes’ Butch and Ridge Holland, The Street Profits, #DIY, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, Akira Tozawa, Omos and MVP.

– The official TNT Sports TikTok channel has a new “YEAH!” or “DUMMY!” feature with LA Knight where “The Mega Star” gives his thoughts on various WWE Superstars. Check out the video below.

– Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Rhea Ripley joined Megan Morant, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla on a special post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE’s The Bump. Check out the “WWE Crown Jewel Rundown” edition of WWE’s The Bump via the YouTube player embedded below.