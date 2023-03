WWE has released a special edition of their weekly “Top 10” series, this time featuring the 30 best entrances in the history of WrestleMania.

The list includes superstars old and new, including Triple H, Andre The Giant, Alexa Bliss, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Rock, Bad Bunny, The New Day, Shawn Michaels, Charlotte Flair, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Ric Flair, and many more. Check it out below.

The latest card for WrestleMania 39 can be found here.