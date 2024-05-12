WWE ran a non-televised WWE live event on Saturday night.

The company ran the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, TN. on Saturday, May 11, 2024 for a WWE live event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE LIVE RESULTS (5/11/2024): CHATTANOOGA, TN. – WWE World Tag Team Championships: Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) (c) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) – WWE King of the Ring First Round: LA Knight def. Santos Escobar – WWE Tag Team Championships: A Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) (c) def. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) – Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax – WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso – WWE Queen of the Ring First Round: Tiffany Stratton def. Michin – WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Dakota Kai due to interference – Bayley & Jade Cargill def. Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles

THEY DID CODY VS AJ PART-II AT THE WWE LIVE EVENT IN #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/f9gTmAZmEu — DREAM (@TeamCody__) May 12, 2024