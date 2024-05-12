WWE ran a non-televised WWE live event on Saturday night.
The company ran the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, TN. on Saturday, May 11, 2024 for a WWE live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE LIVE RESULTS (5/11/2024): CHATTANOOGA, TN.
– WWE World Tag Team Championships: Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) (c) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
– WWE King of the Ring First Round: LA Knight def. Santos Escobar
– WWE Tag Team Championships: A Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) (c) def. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)
– Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax
– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso
– WWE Queen of the Ring First Round: Tiffany Stratton def. Michin
– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Dakota Kai due to interference
– Bayley & Jade Cargill def. Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane
– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles
