WWE ran a non-televised WWE live event on Sunday night.

The company ran the Macon Centreplex Coliseum in Macon, GA. on Sunday, May 12, 2024 for a WWE live event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE LIVE RESULTS (5/12/2024): MACON, GA. * WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Awesome Truth: The Miz & R Truth (c) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

* WWE King of the Ring First Round Match: Kofi Kingston def. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Tag Team Championship: A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) (c) def. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)

* Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso

* WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Shayna Baszler def. Maxxine Dupri

* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Kairi Sane via DQ due to interference from Dakota Kai. Jade Cargill made the save.

* Bayley & Jade Cargill def. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles