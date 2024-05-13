WWE ran a non-televised WWE live event on Sunday night.
The company ran the Macon Centreplex Coliseum in Macon, GA. on Sunday, May 12, 2024 for a WWE live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE LIVE RESULTS (5/12/2024): MACON, GA.* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Awesome Truth: The Miz & R Truth (c) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
* WWE King of the Ring First Round Match: Kofi Kingston def. Rey Mysterio
* WWE Tag Team Championship: A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) (c) def. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)
* Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso
* WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Shayna Baszler def. Maxxine Dupri
* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Kairi Sane via DQ due to interference from Dakota Kai. Jade Cargill made the save.
* Bayley & Jade Cargill def. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles
A special Mother's Day moment for @Jade_Cargill and her daughter Bailey … AND @itsBayleyWWE! #WWEMacon pic.twitter.com/mb2yAkyyot
— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2024
EXCLUSIVE from #WWEMacon @TrueKofi defeats @reymysterio to advance in the King of the Ring tournament! #WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/e1MT5b1R61
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2024
QUEEN OF THE RING EXCLUSIVE@QoSBaszler defeats @maxxinedupri to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament! #WWEKingAndQueen #WWEMacon pic.twitter.com/2CNF3njLOD
— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2024
A damn party up in hereeeee#WWEMacon @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/g1UTLxLDsL
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 13, 2024
The @WWEUniverse is so hot tonight for #WWEMacon, the crowd was able to convince Damian Prest to #yeet one pic.twitter.com/N8x74i2b5D
— Jonathan Realz (@JOnAthAn4RealZ) May 13, 2024