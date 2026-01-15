WWE is leaning fully into viral culture by giving Kit Wilson’s new entrance theme an unusually long spotlight on its official YouTube presence. As of publication, the company has uploaded a four-hour looping version of Wilson’s titantron and theme, signaling clear intent to push the song beyond a standard entrance track and into meme-ready territory. Extended uploads like this are rare for WWE and are typically reserved for content the company believes can gain traction across social media platforms.

The move suggests WWE is testing fan engagement and shareability, encouraging viewers to clip, remix, and circulate the track organically. Kit Wilson himself has asked fans to make it a new viral sensation on TikTok by creating a hit new dance. With wrestling themes increasingly finding second lives on TikTok, X, and YouTube Shorts, the strategy aligns with WWE’s broader digital-first approach to talent presentation. Whether the song becomes the next ironic fan favorite remains to be seen, but the company is clearly giving it every possible opportunity to catch fire. Credit: WWE YouTube page.