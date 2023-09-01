WWE officials have discussed a feud between top babyface Superstars John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

A new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that Cena vs. Rhodes has been discussed as a possibility during Cena’s return stint that kicks off with tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

Cena is set to return to WWE TV during tonight’s SmackDown in Hershey, PA, and then his next announced appearance is the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India on September 8. However, it was reported on Thursday that WWE was discussing Cena as the possible special guest host for Saturday’s WWE Payback event in Pittsburgh. Rhodes is also scheduled to work Payback, as a guest on the special PLE debut of The Grayson Waller Effect.

It’s interesting to note that Rhodes was recently added to the September 8 SmackDown in Cena’s hometown of Boston, MA. Cena will not be there that night as he is booked for Superstar Spectacle in India.

Cena returned to RAW earlier this year on March 6 in Boston for the build to the WrestleMania 39 loss to Austin Theory and after agreeing to the match, Cena cut a promo on the then-United States Champion and declared that he was not ready for the WrestleMania stage. Cena then introduced someone who was ready for The Grandest Stage of Them All – Rhodes. Cena and Rhodes then reunited on the RAW stage and embraced while sharing a few friendly words that fans could not hear. Rhodes later revealed the advice Cena gave him on the stage that night.

Cena and Rhodes have locked up many times in the past, mainly in multi-man matches when Cena worked with Legacy from 2008-2009, but their last bout saw Rhodes work as Stardust. The following Cena vs. Rhodes televised singles matches have taken place – Cena defeated Rhodes by DQ on the September 7, 2009 RAW; Cena defeated Rhodes on the February 1, 2010 RAW; Cena defeated Rhodes on the January 28, 2013 RAW; Cena retained the WWE United States Title over Stardust on the April 6, 2015 RAW.

Below is Cena’s current announced WWE schedule:

* Friday, September 1 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA (SmackDown, Payback go-home show)

* Friday, September 8 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India (Superstar Spectacle, teaming with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

* Friday, September 15 at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO (SmackDown)

* Friday, September 22 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ (SmackDown)

* Friday, September 29 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 6 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO (SmackDown, Fastlane go-home show)

* Friday, October 13 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 20 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 27 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI (SmackDown)

