WWE is preparing to scout potential new talent overseas in early 2027.

According to one source, the company is planning to hold its next round of talent tryouts in London, England, this coming January.

A promotional poster advertising the tryouts surfaced online on Friday, November 20, with Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com subsequently confirming the plans.

The advertisement indicates that selected applicants will be contacted directly by WWE with additional information regarding the tryout process.

The planned tryouts come as WWE prepares for an extensive European tour in January 2027.

The international run kicks off with the January 15 episode of WWE SmackDown at Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, followed by live events in Gliwice, Poland, on January 16 and Amsterdam, Netherlands, on January 17.

WWE Raw will then take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on January 18, before SmackDown heads to Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on January 22.

Additional live events are scheduled for Stockholm, Sweden, and Budapest, Hungary, before the tour concludes with the January 25 episode of WWE Raw at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

An exact date and venue for the London talent tryouts have not yet been announced.