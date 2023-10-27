WWE is planning to have more events in different cities around the world. They have already had shows in Puerto Rico and the UK this year, and more international events are coming up.

Crown Jewel will be in Saudi Arabia on November 4, 2023, and Survivor Series will be in Chicago, IL, three weeks later. They have also announced the locations for other events in the US, like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40. Next year, they will have events in Australia and Germany.

They are also considering hosting events in Cleveland, Ohio (SummerSlam), and Paris, France (Backlash). WWE has made a lot of money from hosting events in the past, and they are currently talking to different cities, including Paris, to get paid to host SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “We were told regarding that show [SummerSlam] that WWE is in negotiations with a lot of different city governments around the world to get significant money for PPV events going forward with Paris being one of those cities.”