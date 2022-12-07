WWE revealed that they are looking for a new producer via its official careers Twitter account. WWE specifically states that they are searching for someone who can edit video packages and sizzle reels in addition to producing them.

The company also expects that whoever takes on this position will be able to contribute to WWE-related projects for both Peacock and the A&E Network. Fans can read the complete requirements below.

PRODUCER

We are looking for a seasoned show Producer who is passionate and enthusiastic about producing long form content, with experience primarily on clip shows and documentary style programming. We are seeking a high skilled “preditor”, as well as be able to self-edit their own segments, sizzle reels, and show opens on a non-linear editing system. Must possess strong storytelling skills and writing abilities as well.

Responsibilities

· Collaborate well with Senior Producer, Senior Director and Vice President of Alternative Content on content production across all the series produced for Peacock and A&E.

· Must be able to self-edit cold opens, sizzle reels, trailers and features using Avid Media Composer

· Be willing to travel and work weekends on occasion.

Qualifications

· Required: Minimum 6 years of experience in a continuously growing creative environment.

· Strong storytelling and editing skills.

· Non-linear editing experience with Avid Media Composer, Adobe After Effects a plus

· Extensive experience working on clip shows and documentary-style content.

· Demonstrate ability to think creatively and very quickly

· Excellent communicator

· Thrives under pressure, in fast-paced environment with quick turnarounds

· Self-motivated and eager to take an idea or task and run with it

· WWE product knowledge is a plus, but not a must-have

· Must be a team player

Anyone interested in applying for the Producer job can do so at this link.