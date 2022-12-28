WWE officials are apparently putting in extra effort to try and avoid more travel woes that could shake up Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

As noted, there were significant travel-related issues that caused changed at Monday’s non-televised live event in Columbus, OH. You can click here for details, including Seth Rollins’ comments on why he and Becky Lynch missed the show.

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Live notes that some WWE talents and crew members were told to leave today, Tuesday, to make it to Tampa, FL for Friday’s SmackDown. There should be limited issues as many of the wrestlers and staffers are already in Florida as they live there.

SmackDown Superstars still have to work tonight’s Supershow live event in Atlanta, and Thursday’s show in Miami, but the top Superstars booked for the final SmackDown of 2022 will likely go ahead to Tampa.

SmackDown is scheduled to feature Raquel Rodriguez vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa, plus Kevin Owen and John Cena vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

