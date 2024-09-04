It looks like WWE is planning to sell their former company headquarters.
CT Insider is reporting that WWE is looking to sell its’ former headquarters offices on 1241 E. Main Street in Stamford, Connecticut, as the company opened a new WWE Headquarters building in downtown Stamford in 2023.
According to the Newmark real estate firm, the sale price is “subject to offer.”
The official description of the property reads as follows:
* 90,675-square-foot office building that was formerly the world headquarters of WWE, presenting potential for re-leasing or redevelopment
* Set on 1.19 acres, the existing improvements include high-quality office space with 11’ finished ceiling heights, a rooftop patio with unobstructed views of Long Island Sound, a fitness center, a cafeteria and 300 parking spaces
* The property is zoned CN which is one of the most flexible zones in Stamford. Permitted uses include residential multifamily, research and development, educational uses, health clubs, etc.
Highlights
* Immediately accessible to Interstate 95 and Route 1, just one mile from two Metro-North railroad stations and one hour from New York City
* Directly west of Darien, an affluent community that is consistently ranked among the wealthiest towns in the United States; surrounded by three-, five- and 10-mile population counts of 129,000 people, 192,800 people and 401,600 people, respectively, with corresponding average household incomes of $156,200, $186,200 and $193,600
* Two miles east of Downtown Stamford, which has experienced 80%+ residential population growth in the past decade, driven by the delivery of more than 6,000 new apartment units, 200,000 square feet of new retail space and one million square feet of new office space
* The Stamford / Darien line is active with mixed-use developments including Heights Crossing, which comprises 65 apartment units with complementary retail and commercial space adjacent to the Noroton Heights Metro-North station, and The Corbin District, which encompasses 11 new apartment, retail and office buildings in the heart of Downtown Darien
* Office: There is a lack of high-quality availabilities in the immediate East Main Street micromarket and competitive local office supply is rapidly shrinking due to residential redevelopment
* Multi-Family: The Stamford apartment market reports an average rental rate of $2,891 per month with a vacancy rate of 5.8%, and the surrounding area is currently the subject of extensive office-to-residential conversions