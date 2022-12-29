WWE officials are hoping to sign more top talents following the acquisition of Dragon Lee.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE is hopeful that the signing of Lee is just the start of “standout” talents agreeing to terms with the company.

It was noted that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his regime have expectations to land other high quality names in early 2023.

Lee is moving to Orlando with his family and will be starting at the WWE Performance Center next month to begin his WWE NXT journey. For those who missed it, you can click here for comments from Lee and WWE executives, you can click here for Lee’s response to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, you can click here for more notes on Lee signing with WWE and what AEW President Tony Khan knew, and you can click here for WWE passing on Dralistico.

