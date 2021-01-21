Parker Boudreaux was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT taping, according to Fightful Select.

There’s no word on if Parker is having talks with WWE, but it was noted that WWE has their eyes on him.

The University of Central Florida football player recently made pro wrestling headlines as Paul Heyman praised him in a tweet, which you can see below.

“His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler. Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference. @ParkerBoudreaux,” Heyman wrote in response to Parker’s comments on how 2021 will be a special year for him.

The 6-foot-4 300 pound offensive lineman has been compared to Brock Lesnar, and even calls himself “The Next Big Thing” as Lesnar was once called.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Boudreaux as he previously told Lucha Libre Online that he would be joining a pro wrestling company.

