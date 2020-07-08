WWE Looks at Coolest Mixed Tag Teams, This Week’s Guest for After The Bell

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at the coolest mixed tag teams to ever join forces:
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will join Corey Graves for this week’s After The Bell podcast. Booker will discuss the current WWE locker room, The Undertaker’s future, and more. Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:
Booker T joins Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell this week
Shucky ducky, quack quack!
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T drops in on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves this week, and if you’ve never practiced the Spinaroonie with earbuds in, now might be the time to start.
Booker, not only one of the most charismatic WWE Superstars of all time but one of the sharpest sports-entertainment minds around, has a lot to say about the current WWE locker room, whether we’ve truly seen the last of The Undertaker and why he has a Shakespearian connection to one John Cena. We can dig that, sucka!
WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.
