WWE Looks at Kane vs. The Undertaker, Notes on Lars Sullivan and Vince McMahon Sr.

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Lars Sullivan turns 32 years old today. Sullivan has been out of action since June 2019 after suffering a bad knee injury. It was reported then that he was expected to be out of action for 6-9 months.

Also, today would have been the 106th birthday of original WWE boss Vince McMahon Sr.

– Below is the latest WWE Playlist episode, featuring a look at every match between Kane and The Undertaker:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.