WWE Looks At Keith Lee’s Biggest Wins, Vince McMahon Wishes His Mom A Happy 100th Birthday

WWE has released a new video on their company Youtube page analyzing the 5 biggest wins in the career of new NXT champion Keith Lee. The list includes his successful North American title defense against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest on NXT tv, defeating Johnny Gargano at Takeover In Your House, winning the NA championship from Roderick Strong, earning a shot at the world title in a triple threat with Gargano and Finn Balor, and his recent victory over Adam Cole at Great American Bash.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish his mother a happy 100th birthday. McMahon writes, “Happy 100th birthday to my mom! I hope I have her genetics :).”