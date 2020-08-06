WWE Looks at RAW Underground, Dana Brooke Wants a Shot

As seen above, WWE has released a special edition of WWE Now with McKenzie Mitchell taking a look at Monday’s RAW Underground debut. The video is presented by Tapout.
On a related note, Dana Brooke tweeted RAW Underground boss Shane McMahon today and said she wants a shot at the new red brand concept.
“What you think @shanemcmahon!? Im ready for #RawUnderground !!! Don’t mess with me !!! Who wants some !? @WWE #wwe,” Brooke wrote with a video from a training session she had.
There’s been no word on female Superstars competing in the RAW Underground fights, but it’s still early for the new concept and anything is possible. As we’ve noted, the shoot-style fights are worked like regular WWE matches.
Stay tuned for updates. You can see Brooke’s full tweet below:
What you think @shanemcmahon !? Im ready for #RawUnderground !!! Don’t mess with me !!! Who wants some !? @WWE #wwe pic.twitter.com/YI3ecrkn6j
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 5, 2020
