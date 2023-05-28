WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the most brutal backstage beatdowns from Brock Lesnar. Check out the full list of The Beast’s victims, as well as the full video, below.

10. Launches Josh Matthews

9. Destroys Dominik Mysterio

8. Gets Shawn Michaels

7. Throws Matt Hardy Through A Wall

6. Attacks The Crew

5. Breaks The Undertaker’s Hand

4. Crashes Into The Bloodline’s SUV

3. Sends Zach Gowen Down The Stairs

2. Assaults Seth Rollins

1. Injures Cody Rhodes