WWE Looks Back at “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules”, Identity of Medic Who Helped Rey Mysterio

– Below is a full recap video for WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view from Sunday night:

– The medic who helped Rey Mysterio to the back after his “Eye For An Eye” loss to Seth Rollins was WWE referee Steven Kai Douglas.

Douglas joined another referee and Rey’s son Dominick in escorting the veteran wrestler backstage after the fake eyeball spot that won Rollins the match.

At @WWE Extreme Rules: Who helped a one-eyed Rey Mysterio after his match against Seth Rollins? The medic was World Wresting Network referee Steven Kai Douglas @KaiDouglas19. #WWE #WWENetwork #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/EpnzeyODwh — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 20, 2020

