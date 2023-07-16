WWE has released a special “Top 25” edition on Youtube, this time featuring some of the greatest slaps in company history. The list includes names like The Rock, Stone Cold, Roddy Piper, Stephanie McMahon, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, and more. Check out the full list and video below.

25. Dominiky Mysterio slaps Cody Rhodes.

24. Roddy Piper slaps Lord Alfred Hayes.

23. Stephanie McMahon wants Big Show to cry.

22. Dawn Marie’s funeral slap.

21. Guest Referee Lacey Evans crosses the line.

20. John Cena debuts with a slap.

19. AJ Lee loses it.

18. Brie Bella quits.

17. Cody Rhodes insults Randy Orton.

16. Stone Cold and Roddy Piper trade slaps.

15. Trish Stratus and Lita go off.

14. Stephanie McMahon smacks Batista.

13. LA Knight cheap shots Bray Wyatt.

12. John Cena slaps Brock Lesnar.

11. Becky Lynch shuts up Triple H.

10. Mr. McMahon surprises Stone Cold.

9. Shawn Michaels slaps Ric Flair.

8. The Rock surprises Mr. McMahon.

7. Stephanie McMahon slaps The Rock.

6. Shane McMahon disrespects his father.

5. Edge slaps John Cena’s dad.

4. Becky Lynch betrays Charlotte Flair.

3. John Cena silences Mr. McMahon.

2. Dominik Mysterio disrespects his father.

1. Stephanie McMahon slaps Roman Reigns.