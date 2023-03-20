WWE has released a new video playlist looking at the final moments of the last ten WrestleMania events. The list heavily features the current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as major triumphs for Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and more.

The full video and list can be found below.

10. Roman Reigns defeats Triple H to become WWE Champion at WrestleMania 32.

9. The Undertaker leaves his hat and coat in the ring after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

8. Brock Lesnar celebrates his victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

7. Becky Lynch defeats Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to become double champion at WrestleMania 35.

6. The Undertaker buries AJ Styles on night one of WrestleMania 36.

5. Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar and becomes WWE Champion on night two of WrestleMania 36.

4. Bianca Belair defeats Sasha Banks to become SmackDown Women’s Champion on night one of WrestleMania 37.

3. Roman Reigns stacks and defeats Daniel Bryan and Edge on night two of WrestleMania 37.

2. Stone Cold celebrates after defeating Kevin Owens on night one of WrestleMania 38.

1. Roman Reigns celebrates after defeating Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion on night two of WrestleMania 38.

