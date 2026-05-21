WWE is set to spotlight its history and cultural impact with a new documentary special premiering later this month on USA Network.

According to a report from Variety, WWE: Made in America will debut on Friday, May 29, immediately following WWE SmackDown.

The special will also receive multiple encore presentations throughout June, including another airing during the July 4 holiday.

The documentary is described as a deep dive into WWE’s growth from a regional wrestling promotion into a worldwide entertainment powerhouse over the course of several decades.

The official logline for the special states the film will explore, “the evolution of a regional business into a global powerhouse, examining how the company mirrored the American spirit across five decades — from the patriotic heroes of the 1980’s all the way through to the newest generation of superstars continuing to further WWE’s American legacy.”

Joe Tessitore is set to host the documentary, while longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia will deliver a special performance of “America the Beautiful.”

Quite the lineup.

Several notable WWE personalities and legends are also scheduled to appear in the project, including Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Hart, The Undertaker, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Kane, Matt Cardona, Carmelo Hayes, Nattie Neidhart, Je’Von Evans, and reporter Erielle Reshef.

The documentary was directed by Matt Braine. Triple H, Lee Fitting, and Ben Houser are listed as executive producers for the project.