Main Event has a new opening theme song.

Match: Reggie vs. Ciampa

Ciampa comes out with a shortened version of his current theme song. Fans erupt for him. He panders to them, so it’s unclear if he’s supposed to be face or heel.

Ciampa gets him in an armlock, but Reggie flips out of it. He tries to apply one to Ciampa but fails. Ciampa rushes to attack him, but Reggie dodges and does multiple flips to the crowd’s delight. Ciampa charges again, but Reggie sends him over with a hiptoss. Reggie hits a standing Spanish Fly. He tries to apply an armlock, but Ciampa kicks his way out. Reggie goes for a flying crossbody but Ciampa ducks and Reggie lands face first on the mat. Ciampa celebrates by patting himself on the back as the fans cheer.

Ciampa controls the match until Reggie manages to do more flips and finally lands his crossbody. Fans are not feeling Reggie for the most part. Reggie goes to the top turnbuckle and fans are finally cheering for him. He goes for a moonsault but misses. Ciampa capitalizes by hitting him with a knee to the face, followed by the Fairytale Ending.

Winner: Ciampa

Match: T-Bar vs. Mustafa Ali

They lock up, but T-Bar pushes him across the ring with his power. This leads Ali to use his speed, but it’s shortlived as T-Bar shoulder tackles him to the mat. T-Bar controls the match for several minutes until Ali manages to flip off the ropes to escape an armbar. Ali with a head scissors that sends T-Bar outside. Ali calls for a suicide dive, but as soon as he bounces off the first set of ropes, T-Bar is back in the ring and clotheslines him. We go to commercial.

Back from the commercial, T-Bar is still in control. T-Bar goes for a powerbomb, but Ali slides out and superkicks him in the face. Ali goes for a clothesline, but T-Bar is still standing. Ali goes for a jumping kick, but T-Bar still stands. Ali goes for a third move and nails it, but T-Bar is still standing. The fans are behind Ali. He goes for a flipping clothesline now but T-Bar boots him in the face to stop his momentum.’

T-Bar yells in Ali’s face that he’s a loser and a nobody, but Ali starts fighting back. Its short however as T-Bar kicks him in the gut. He does a powerbomb into a death valley driver now, another reference to John Cena I’d guess. T-Bar tries to pick up Ali, but Ali pushes him and hits a jumping tornado DDT. This allows Ali to go up to the turnbuckle to hit the 450-splash. The fans are entirely behind Ali now as he scores the victory.

Winner: Mustafa Ali