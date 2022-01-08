Match: T-Bar vs Dennis Daniels

T-Bar comes out smiling and in a good mood for once. He’s showing a little personality today. The local talent, Dennis Daniels, looks a little goofy. He gets right in T-Bar’s face and tells him he’s nothing. Then, he chops T-Bar in the chest. This sets T-Bar off.

T-Bar decimates Daniels by tossing him around the ring. He then deadlifts him and hits a fall-away slam outside of the ring. Similar to Rey Mysterio, T-Bar launches Daniels face-first into the turnbuckle like a dart. T-Bar easily carries Daniels into the ring, hits his High Justice Chokeslam, and gets the very quick and easy victory.

Winner: T-Bar

Recap of “Big Time Becks” Becky Lynch defeating Liv Morgan at Day 1. The ending where Becky’s foot placement is botched is notably absent from the recap. We get the entire segment of Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair from Raw. Dewdrop screamed and demanded her way into a number one contender match with Morgan and Belair to determine Becky Lynch’s next opponent.

We see everything from The Miz and Edge’s feud starting at Day 1 leading into a mixed tag team match with their wives at the Royal Rumble.

Tag Team Match: Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander come out to the Hurt Business theme music and are introduced as the Hurt Business despite everything going on with Lashley.

Rey and Benjamin are the legal men. Benjamin floors Rey with a shoulder thrust, but Mysterio is instantly back on his feet. Rey hits a head-scissors and then tags in Dominik. They double-team him, now.

Dominik is left alone with Benjamin. The Hurt Business easily control the match from here as he’s no match for both men. We go to a commercial with Hurt Business knocking Rey onto the floor.

Back from break, Benjamin still has control. He tags in Alexander who beats Dominik around a bit. He tosses him from corner to corner, but a little taunt gets Alexander sidetracked just enough for Dominik to reverse a move. Dominik flips over and floors Alexander. Both men quickly get the pin, but Rey’s got the hot tag as he enters the ring and takes down both men.

Benjamin tries to powerbomb him, but Rey slips out and causes Benjamin to fall into place for the 619. Chaos takes place with Benjamin escaping the 619, but it only causes the Mysterios to get both members of the Hurt Business into place. We see a stereo 619. Dominik takes out Alexander outside the ring, while Rey hits the frogsplash for the victory.

Winners: Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Recap of Lesnar finding his way into the Fatal Fourway at Day 1 to win the Universal Championship from Big E. We then see that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are chummy once again during a segment from Monday Night Raw. He says that he was only put into that match thanks to Heyman. We see that later in the night Bobby Lashley won a Fatal Fourway to become number one contender to Brock Lesnar.

The road to WrestleMania kicks off with Brock Lesnar going one-on-one with Bobby Lashley at the premium live event, Royal Rumble.