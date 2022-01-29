Match: LA Knight vs. Cedric Alexander (w/ Shelton Benjamin)

Knight gets a decent ovation for debuting on the main roster outside of an NXT audience. Alexander comes out accompanied by Shelton Alexander, and they’re still wearing the black and gold of the Hurt Business, but he has his old music.

As soon as the bell rings, Knight whips Alexander back and forth to turnbuckles. He does it four times before hitting a high-angle slam. Knight seems to have control until Benjamin interjects long enough for Alexander to hit him from behind. He puts him in a rear-naked chokehold while shouting “no one loves you!” He’s trying to get the fans involved with a little reverse psychology but it doesn’t work.

Knight gets the upperhand and tries to start an LA Knight chant, but it fails also. Benjamin tries to get involved again. This time Knight sees the attack coming from behind and hits the BFT.

Winner: LA Knight

LA Knight tries once again to get a chant going, this time with his “Yee-aah” catchphrase, but once again it fails. Still, Knight gets a decent pop for his victory.

We get a recap of The Usos losing to Seth “Freakin” Rollins and his best friend, Kevin Owens to get barred from the Universal title match at Royal Rumble.

We see the Edge Family destroy the Miz’s new wedding ceremony.

Match: Roderick Strong vs. T-Bar

T-Bar is easily handling Strong. They’re really playing up the size difference here. They even mention that Strong has to respond with speed because muscle won’t do him any good. Strong attempts to lift T-Bar twice and fails both times. T-Bar controls a majority of the match.

Eventually Strong is able to use some speed to take it to T-Bar, and lifts T-Bar successfully this time. The crowd was really into the slam so the slow burn throughout the match worked. It was all for nothing though as T-Bar recovers and hits his High Justice chokeslam finisher for the relatively easy win.

Winner: T-Bar

We get a hype package for the men’s and women’s Rumble, followed by a recap of Lesnar and Lashley’s feud for the WWE title.