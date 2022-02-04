Match: Veer Mahaan vs. Akira Tozawa

The commentators make a joke of Veer’s athletic background. The match begins with Tozawa using his speed to come up from behind on Veer and slaps him. This only angers Veer who runs him over. Veer is grunting and yelling every second of the match. Veer flattens him with several power moves then puts him in a grip submission.

Veer goes to throw Tozawa over his shoulder like a sack of potatoes, but he slips out. This once again angers Veer, who aggressively goes on the offensive. He clotheslines him and sends him flipping in the air.

Veer ragdolls him and hits his swinging neckbreaker finisher for the very easy victory.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

We see a package for Brock Lesnar losing the title to Bobby Lashley thanks to Roman Reigns’ interference. When then see that Lesnar won the Rumble and inserted himself into the Elimination Chamber match for Lashley’s title.

Match: Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop

Morgan has the immediate upperhand due to her speed, gets Doudrop cornered, and hits her with multiple corner splashes. However, none of this has any effect on Doudrop, who flies from the corner and flattens Morgan with jumping cross body.

Morgan attempts to fight back again using her speed, but Doudrop catches her in the middle of a missile dropkick and drops her hard. Doudrop taunts Morgan for being in pain and crying about it. Doudrop beats on her in the corner, then chokes her to the center of the ring. She screams at her to just give up.

Morgan fights Doudrop off, then does a kipup onto her feet. Morgan hits a springboard codebreaker off the ropes. Morgan goes for a hurricanrana, but Doudrop turns it into an electric chair slam. Doudrop goes for a body splash, but Morgan gets a knee up.

Morgan hits the Oblivious DDT out of nowhere to get the victory.

Winner: Liv Morgan

Today’s show ends with clips of the Royal Rumble, followed by Lita calling out Becky Lynch for a match.