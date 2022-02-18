Match: Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez) vs. Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan comes out like a man on a mission.

The two men lock up. Apollo tries to use his technical skills to keep Veer at bay, but it doesn’t work. Veer counters a headlock with a sidewalk slam. Azeez climbs the apron and creates a distraction. This allows Apollo to attack from behind. Apollo starts choking Veer with the ropes. He backs off and distracts the referee long enough for Azeez to hit an illegal blow from outside the ring.

Once again, Apollo applies a headlock that brings Veer to the mat. Veer tries to fight out, but Apollo just knocks him back down with a dropkick. Apollo with his trademark standing moonsault. Apollo remains in control. He whips Veer into the corner, but Veer dodges a body splash in the corner, and quickly hits one of his own instead. He hits a second one at incredible speed.

Veer takes his time capitalizing which allows Apollo to hit a dropkick that sends Veer reeling back. Apollo goes off the ropes, but Veer levels him with a massive clothesline. Veer lands his finisher for the victory.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

-We get a replay of Ronda Rousey’s feud with Sonya Deville, which sees Deville getting reamed by Mr. McMahon (via text message) for being unfair to Naomi and Ronda.

-We get a nearly full replay of Naomi’s match with Charlotte. The match has Charlotte kicking out of the Rear View finisher, dodging a second Rear View, and winning via Natural Selection. Naomi attacks Deville after the match but is saved by Charlotte. The two heels double team Naomi until Ronda Rousey comes out as the equalizer.

-We get the contract signing between Lita and Big Time Becky Lynch. Becks storms off after the match became official.

-A replay of Lashley’s promo berating everyone in the Elimination Chamber is shown, followed by Lesnar coming out and clearing house.

Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs T-Bar

T-Bar powers his way out of a headlock, only to be put in a second headlock. He sends Ciampa to the ropes, but Ciampa hits a shoulder thrust. Neither men budge. Ciampa applies three more headlocks. T-Bar rips at Ciampa’s beard to fight out then clubs him down to the mat. Ciampa dodges an attack, kicks him in the head, then drops him with a neckbreaker. Ciampa congratulates himself on the back for a job well-done.

They battle to the turnbuckle, but T-Bar lifts him up and drops him face-first into the turnbuckle. T-Bar levels him with a massive clothesline as we cut to commercial.

Back from break, T-Bar puts Ciampa in a headlock this time. Ciampa fights out with some shots to the ribs, but T-Bar hits a spinning elbow that knocks Ciampa back down. We get the seventh headlock of the match now. Ciampa gets out with a jawbreaker. It takes Ciampa two clotheslines and one flying clothesline to finally knock T-Bar on his knees. He goes off the ropes again but this time T-Bar catches him around the throat. Ciampa kicks out of a chokeslam, but T-Bar shuts him down with a big boot.

T-Bar goes for a burning hammer, but Ciampa flips out of it, rolls him up, and steals the victory.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa