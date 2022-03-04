Match: Veer Mahaan vs. Storm Grayson (local talent)

Veer Mahaan is once again Playing the part of the babyface. He comes out smiling and pandering to the audience.

The bell rings and Veer instantly slams Grayson head first while shouting taunts in his direction. Mahaan offers him a chance to lock up, and he accepts. Grayson gets him into a headlock, but Mahaan immediately pushes him into the ropes and shoulder blocks him down. Mahaan with a jumping elbow drop that gets major hang time. He continues yelling and grunting at him while he slams him around the ring.

Grayson ducks two clothesline attempts, but the third one had a lot of force behind it and sent him flipping. Mahaan hits his new jumping body splash for the quick and easy win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

-Replay of the segment and match between Alpha Academy and the team of Kevin Owens and Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

-Replay of AJ Styles accepting the match from Edge, who then gets aggressive with Styles in order to “bring out the bulldog, not the tag team bitch” out of him. Edge lays out Styles, then nails not one but two ConChairTos to his head.

-Replay of Ronda Rousey’s in-ring interview, which was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. While Flair does her best Seth Freak Rollins impression on the mic, Sonya Deville attacks her from behind.

-Entire match between Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the US Title. Finn Balor wins to become the new US champion. Afterward, Damien Priest turns heel on the fans by blaming us for his loss. Damian challenges him for a shot at his title, but when Balor accepts, he sucker punches him. Outside the ring, Priest hits the Outsider’s Edge (Razor’s Edge) onto the announce table.

-Replay of the contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The whole thing breaks down when it’s revealed that the security team is on Reigns’ payroll and attack Lesnar. Lesnar destroys them easily.