Match: Veer Mahaan vs. Gary Heck (local talent)

Veer is once again playing the part of the babyface. The bell rings and Veer immediately smashes Heck into the corner, then tosses him across the ring. Veer hard-whips Heck into the corner and he comes tumbling down. Veer lifts him up and whips him into the corner again. Heck comes staggering forward and Veer does a sidewalk slam. Veer hits a leaping elbow drop and goes for the pin, however, before the referee could reach three he lifts his shoulders off the mat for more.

Veer picks him up and applies a bearhug for over a minute. Heck punches his way out of it, but Veer scoops him up and sends him face-first into the turnbuckle. Heck turns around dazed and Veer clotheslines him to the mat. Veer is once again using the twisting DDT as his finisher and scores the victory.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

-Recap of Brock Lesnar calling out Roman Reigns, only to be answered by a solo Paul Heyman. Lesnar runs him off to end the segment.

-Clips of Rick BOOGS defeating Jey Uso to earn a Tag Team Title shot against The Usos at WrestleMania in Dallas, TX.

-The Street Profits demand a title shot against RK-Bro. The Alpha Academy come out later to attack both teams during a match between Montez Ford and Riddle.

Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. T-Bar

They lock up to start the match, but T-Bar muscles him down. He celebrates with the crowd but they boo him. Ciampa tries to fight out of a chin lock, but T-Bar starts stomping on him and keeping him down. He goes for a big knee to a kneeling Ciampa, but he tosses him over the top rope instead. T-Bar gets to his feet outside the ring, but Ciampa goes flying to the outside with a clothesline. Ciampa pats himself on the back for a job well done.

Back inside the ring, Ciampa goes to charge T-Bar in the corner, but T-Bar scouts it and nails him in the face with a big boot. T-Bar clubs Ciampa to the mat and pins him, but he only gets a 2-count. Ciampa starts fighting back now, but he can’t get T-Bar down. Ciampa attempts to clothesline T-Bar over the top rope, but he can’t. He tries again, the same result. He tries a third time, same. He goes for the fourth time but T-Bar meets him in the middle with a big boot.

Ciampa once again tries fighting back, ducks a punch, and nails a falling clothesline. Ciampa is getting riled up now. He’s excited. He goes to charge T-Bar, but gets grabbed by the throat. Ciampa fights out of T-Bar’s High Justice finisher. Ciampa attempts the Fairytale Ending finisher, but T-Bar fights out. Ciampa hits a jumping knee to the face, then rolls him up for a surprise victory.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

-We see the promo of Kevin Owens challenging “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for the KO Show at WrestleMania. This led to Seth Rollins making the same challenge for Austin to appear on his show instead. Owens says no, which led to a match between the two would-be hosts for the right to have Steve Austin on the show. Kevin Owens wins, and Seth Rollins is still without a match at WrestleMania.