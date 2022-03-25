Match: Veer Mahaan vs. Joe Alonzo (local talent)

As soon as the bell rings, Mahaan sends a big boot into Alonzo’s face that sends him tumbling to the corner. Mahaan then tosses him between turnbuckles and chokes him against the ropes. Mahaan sends him hard into another turnbuckle. Alonzo staggers forward into a scoop slam. Mahaan once again chokes him against the ropes.

Veer applies some kind of pressure point submission and brings Alonzo to his knees. The fans rally behind Alonzo to get back to his feet. He does and lands a dropkick. This only angers Veer, who runs him over with a shoulder tackle. Veer Mahaan with a sidewalk slam. Alonzo gets to his feet but Mahaan floors him with a clothesline.

Veer applies a cobra clutch submission, another new finisher for Veer this week, and this one is over.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

-Clip of Brock Lesnar attacking the Bloodline with a forklift. The WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and the Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on Raw.

-Charlotte calls out Ronda Rousey, and Rousey responds by attacking her. Charlotte gets the upperhand and sends Rousey through the announce table.

-Almost the entire match between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro, which saw RK-Bro win. Afterwards, the Street Profits come out and attack both teams.

Match: Cedric Alexander (w/ Shelton Benjamin) vs. T-Bar

T-Bar is the aggressor. He uses his power against Cedric, including a drop suplex across the ring. T-Bar gets in his face and calls him a nobody, but Cedric responds with a huge dropkick. Cedric goes for a tornado DDT, but T-Bar picks him off the mat and racks him on the ropes. We go to commercial.

Back from commercial, we see that T-Bar knocks Cedric off the ropes and onto the floor during the break.

T-bar controls the match now. He puts Cedric into a chinlock for several minutes. The fans get behind Cedric, who fights out, but receives a massive clothesline for his troubles. Back to their feet, Cedric leaps at T-Bar, but he catches him. He lands a couple of backbreakers then tosses him across the ring.

T-Bar slows down and Cedric gets fired up. Cedric dropkicks T-Bar in the knees and this time successfully hits the tornado DDT. The crowd is behind Cedric Alexander today. Alexander pops up, but T-Bar hits a big boot that floors him. T-Bar goes for a burning hammer, but Cedric flips out and rolls him up for the quick victory.

Winner: Cedric Alexander