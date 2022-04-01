Match: Veer Mahaan vs. Cedric Alexander (w/ Shelton Benjamin)

Cedric is coming hot off a victory against T-Bar last week. They go for a lockup, but Veer tosses him across the ring. Cedric is panicking, but Veer allows him to get up. Cedric gets fired up and smacks Veer, but it only makes him mad. Veer charges but Cedric trips him into the ropes. Veer looks irritated now. Cedric turns around to a massive big boot.

Veer tosses him across the ring by his head. Veer is on the offensive now and angry. Cedric tries to fight him off with chops to the chest, but Veer lifts him up and hits a sidewalk slam. Veer lifts him up, but Cedric fights back again. He goes for a tornado DDT, but Veer just swats him across the ring. Veer with a leaping elbow drop.

Cedric continues to fight Veer off. Cedric catches a kick attempt and twists his knee. Veer is off balance now. Cedric splashes him in the corner twice. He goes for the third time, but Veer flattens him. Veer with a short-arm clothesline, followed by his new clutch finisher submission. Shelton Benjamin never interfered in the match.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

Recap of Brock Lesnar confronting Roman Reigns, only for Reigns to retreat to the back.

Bianca Belair’s return promo from Monday Night Raw.

Seth Freakin Rollins gets a match for WrestleMania against a mystery opponent of Mr. McMahon’s choosing.

US Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez)

They lock up, but Apollo gives him a back elbow and begins controlling the match.

Balor reverses an Irish whip and a flip and turns it into a dropkick counter, then immediately sends Apollo outside the ring. Balor goes flying to the outside and lands on top of Apollo as we go to the commercial.

Back from the commercial, Apollo is back in control. Apollo distracts the referee as Commander Azeez strikes Balor from outside the ring. Apollo applies a chin lock, but Finn quickly fights out of it. Now he’s fired him. Finn with multiple clotheslines and stomps to keep Apollo down. Finn hits the Eye of the Hurricane.

Finn goes off the ropes, but Apollo catches him with a Samoan Drop. Apollo lifts him up for a suplex, but Balor reverses it into a roll-up. Apollo quickly kicks out. They both get up but Apollo nails an enziguri. Apollo goes for his standing moonsault, but Balor gets his knees up. A few clotheslines send Apollo down and helpless for the Coup De Grace.

Winner and Still Champion: Finn Balor

The last few minutes of Omos match with The Viking Raiders is shown. Omos beats them via countout, then the All Mighty Bobby Lashley comes charging out. Lashley gets Omos off his feet to end the segment.

We see Kevin Owens journey towards his match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania.

We see the Street Profits try to attack RK-Bro from behind, just to receive dual RKOs for their effort.