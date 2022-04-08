Match: Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez) vs. Greg Lesley (local talent)

Byron Saxton is introduced as “of Stone Cold Steve Austin stunner fame.”

As soon as the bell rings, Apollo attacks Lesley. He goes off the ropes, but Lesley hits two hip tosses. This angers Apollo who lays into him with more offense. Apollo hits a springboard senton but only gets a two count from it. Apollo poses on the turnbuckle as Commander Azeez claps and cheers him on. Lesley gets to his feet, but he’s quickly dropped with a massive dropkick.

Apollo lifts him up for a stalling suplex, but Lesley kicks out and monkey flips him over. He picks Apollo up, but gets an Enziguri for his troubles. Apollo hits his Samoan Drop finisher for the easy win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

After the match, Apollo demands that Azeez attack him. Azeez lays out Lesley with a spinning sidewalk slam to end the segment.

Match: Shelton Benjamin (w/ Cedric Alexander) vs. T-Bar

The lock up, but T-Bar muscles Shelton to the corner. The referee forces them to break up, and T-Bar lets out a flex and a roar. They lock up again, but this time T-bar sends him into the ropes and shoulder blocks him down. Shelton tries fighting back with a spinning back elbow. T-Bar rolls out of the ring to recover.

Outside the ring, Cedric Alexander starts yelling at T-Bar to get back in the ring. This distracts him long enough for Shelton to attack from behind. He rolls him back into the ring. Shelton goes off the top turnbuckle with a flying clothesline.

They fight all the way to the apron, but T-Bar sends him to the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial, T-Bar has full control of the match. T-Bar puts him into a chinlock, but Cedric begins hyping Shelton up. This gets him fired up and he elbows his way out of the chinlock. Shelton sends him over with a back body drop. T-Bar fights out of a t-bone suplex, and instead tries turning it into a suplex of his own. Shelton flips out of it and turns it into a neckbreaker.

Benjamin goes for the Paydirt, but T-Bar catches him and nails a Death Valley Driver. T-Bar calls for the High Justice finisher, but Shelton fights out of it and hits Paydirt for the victory.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin