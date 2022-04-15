Match: Tomasso Ciampa vs. T-Bar

T-Bar is sporting a goatee.

They lock up, but T-Bar gets the upperhand by yanking on Ciampa’s beard into the corner. The referee sees this and starts giving him a 5-count to let go. He does, but not before yelling in Ciampa’s face. This gets him fired up and Ciampa goes on the offensive to some crowd cheers. Ciampa starts attacking him in the corner. He goes for a corner splash but T-Bar gets the boot up and levels him.

T-Bar has control now. T-Bar gets Ciampa in a chinlock for several minutes until Ciampa starts getting hyped. He calls for the crowd to get behind him, but they hardly do. He eventually fights out. Ciampa goes for a clothesline, but T-Bar is standing. Ciampa goes for a second flying clothesline, and this time takes the big man off his feet. Ciampa hits a running knee to the face of T-Bar.

Ciampa calls for the Fairytale Ending, but T-Bar just stands up and flips Ciampa over. T-Bar calls for High Justice, but Ciampa fights out. They trade blows in the middle of the ring. T-Bar goes for High Justice once again, and once again Ciampa rolls up T-Bar and scores the win.

Winner: Tomasso Ciampa

-Replay of every Cody Rhodes segment in the past two weeks.

Match: Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin/Cedric Alexander)

This is the rubber match between the two teams, as both teams have a victory over the other. The Hurt Business is still acknowledged as former World Tag Team Champions.

The bell rings and Shelton Benjamin goes crazy on Apollo Crews. The Hurt Business are the babyfaces of this match, as Benjamin is getting all the flashy moves. He holds control until the referee turns around and Commander Azeez knocks him off the apron. He gets tagged in now and throws Benjamin around the ring. Azeez solutes the crowd to a bunch of boos.

The heels double team the babyfaces throughout the match. Azeez puts Shelton Benjamin in a chinlock. The fans get behind Shelton to fire up and he does. Azeez goes for a back body drop, but Shelton turns it into a massive DDT. Both men stumble to their corners now and tag in their partners.

Cedric is on fire. He hits a dropkick onto Crews’ knees and yells for the crowd. He goes for a pin, but Azeez enters the ring to break it up. The Hurt Business double team him now to the delight of the crowd. Cedric nails the Neutralizer on Azeez and then sends him over the top rope with a clothesline. Cedric hits the Neutralizer on Apollo Crews now.

Cedric goes for some kind of Blue Thunder, but Crews pokes his eye and hits his pop-up Samoan Drop finisher for the win.

Winner: Apollo Azeez and Commander Azeez