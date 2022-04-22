Match: Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez) vs. T-Bar

The bell rings and Apollo goes for the legs, but T-Bar tosses him away. T-Bar tosses him across the ring, again. He gets him to the corner, but Commander Azeez causes a slight distraction. This allows Apollo to distract the referee now, and Azeez trips T-Bar. Apollo Crews now takes control of the match. He poses for the audience and they boo.

T-Bar appears to be playing the part of the babyface tonight. Apollo goes to injure T-Bar’s knee against the ropes, but T-Bar kicks him over the ropes and onto the floor. Apollo slides back in immediately but now T-Bar is fired up and taking control. Azeez tries to trip T-Bar from outside once again, but T-Bar dodges it. This allows Apollo Crews to come from behind and hit his pop-up Samoan Drop finisher for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

-Recap of RK-Bro vs Street Profit feud.

-Recap of Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey’s feud. Charlotte makes Drew Gulak scream he quits to a submission during an interview.

-Theory, formally Austin Theory, wins the US championship by defeating Finn Balor.

Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cedric Alexander

Cedric is back to playing the heel this week after being babyface the week before. There’s a shoving match between Ciampa and Shelton Benjamin before the bell rings.

Cedric and Ciampa lock up. No one can get the upperhand until Cedric goes for a flying cross body and Ciampa ducks it and pats himself on the back. Now Ciampa is controlling the match. Ciampa dumps Cedric to the outside. He reels back for a suicide dive, but Shelton Benjamin insert himself between them causing Ciampa to stop. This causes tension between the two men and the referee ejects Benjamin from ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Ciampa fights out of a chinlock. This only serves to get Cedric to apply another submission against the ropes. As Ciampa recoils in pain, Cedric pats himself on the back to mock Ciampa. Ciampa starts fighting back and eventually flattens him with multiple clotheslines, followed by three turnbuckle clotheslines, and lastly a flying clothesline.

Ciampa goes for the Fairytale Ending, but once again it’s fought out. Ciampa hasn’t hit the Fairtale Ending since being called up the main roster. Cedric drops Ciampa with a dropkick and driver. A small and quiet “Let’s go Ciampa” chant starts up but quickly fades out. Cedric flies off the turnbuckle but misses his mark. Cedric is still able to land some blows. He goes for the Neutralizer, but in mid-flip, Ciampa dropkicks him in the face. Ciampa finally nails the Fairytale Ending to defeat Cedric Alexander.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

-Recap of Cody Rhodes’s return to the WWE, his match with The Miz, and the aftermath of Seth Freakin’ Rollins challenging him to a rematch at Backlash. Recap of Cody Rhodes’ match with Kevin Owens.