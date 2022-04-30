Match: Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H.

Liv Morgan gets the upper-hand early on, but Nikki tries to put a stop to it. Liv Morgan counters with head scissors that sends Nikki outside. She goes to follow her out, but Nikki trips her on the apron and then attacks her knee.

After a few minutes of knee attacks, Morgan surprise rolls-up Nikki but only gets a two count. Morgan hits her second rope DDT for the quick pinfall.

Winner: Liv Morgan

Match: Street Profits vs. Hurt Business

Cedric and Montez Ford chain wrestle, but it’s cut early as Ford trips over Cedric during a leapfrog. He recovers with a big clothesline.

The Street Profits double team Shelton. Dawkins leads the offense against Benjamin for a bit, before tagging in Ford and once again double-teaming him. Benjamin flips Ford over the top rope and onto the apron. Ford tries to recover and fight back, but Shelton hits a flying knee to his face that sends him to the floor. We cut to commerical.

Back from the break, Benjamin is manhandling Ford in the ring for a bit. Ford starts to fight back, but some double team action puts a squash to that. Dawkins is tagged in and comes in on fire, clearing the ring of both members of the Hurt Business. He goes for a pin, but Cedric breaks it up. He receives a superkick for his troubles.

Street Profits hit a Doomsday Device for the victory.

Winners: Street Profits