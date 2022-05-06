Match: Commander Azeez vs. T-Bar

Commander Azeez gets his own entrance, sans Apollo Crews. A rare treat.

The bell rings and they lock up. Azeez shoves him to the corner. They lock up again, and once again Azeez powers over T-Bar. He picks him up twice but T-Bar fights out both times. T-Bar off the ropes with a clothesline but Azeez doesn’t go down. T-Bar goes for a second one and once again Azeez doesn’t go down. T-Bar goes for a third but gets a big boot to the face for his troubles.

Fans break out a “Let’s go T-Bar” chant.

Azeez manhandles T-Bar around the ring to boos from the crowd. Azeez picks him up by his throat. T-Bar tries to punch his way out, but Azeez clotheslines him to the ground. Azeez locks in a half-Nelson. T-Bar fights out with a blow to Azeez’s eye, but Azeez remains in control.

T-Bar gets a boot up and stops Azeez in his tracks. He once again goes for a series of clotheslines that still don’t take Azeez down. T-Bar goes for a spear/flying clothesline looking move and finally takes Azeez down. The momentum doesn’t last long as Azeez hits the Nigerian Nail out of nowhere and his spinning slam finisher for the win.

Winner: Commander Azeez

Match: Apollo Crews vs. Ciampa

Apollo Crews comes out without Commander Azeez, who was victorious earlier in the night. Ciampa is still playing the part of the babyface despite being a heel on Monday Night Raw.

Crowd chants “Let’s go Ciampa,” however, Apollo Crews floors him to start the match. Apollo goes off the ropes but Ciampa hiptosses him twice. Ciampa goes off the ropes now, but Crews ducks, jumps, and dropkicks him before he can get any moves out.

Crews goes for his standing moonsault but misses. Ciampa tosses him to the outside. Crews tries to re-enter the ring, but Ciampa hits him with a knee to the face that sends Crews right back to the floor. Ciampa pats himself on the back to the fans’ delight as we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Crews is in control in the ring now. Crews tosses him into the turnbuckle and rebounds with a backbreaker. Crews goes for a gorilla press, but Ciampa fights out and slams him down. Ciampa quickly goes for the Fairytale Ending, but Crews muscles out of it and flips Ciampa over. Crews hits a back body drop and finally nails his standing moonsault.

Crews goes for his Samoan Drop finisher, but Ciampa flips out of it. Crews turns around to a kick to the gut, and Ciampa nails the Fairytale Ending for the hard-fought victory.

Winner: Ciampa