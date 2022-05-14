Match: Reggie vs. T-Bar

Reggie looks terrified of T-Bar. T-Bar eventually corners him, but Reggie flips out of the way. It happens a second time. T-Bar goes to lock up a third time, but Reggie keeps up with the acrobatics. T-Bar is struggling to keep up.

Reggie goes on the offensive with some flipping moves, but gets a little too ambitious, as T-Bar catches him by the throat and tosses him down. Reggie tries to recover with a wheel kick, but T-Bar gives him a boot to the face in mid-air. T-Bar hits High Justice for the quick, but painful, victory.

Winner: T-Bar

Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez)

Tozawa goes behind Crews and nails him with a forearm, but it has no effect on him. Tozawa tells him to wait and points off in the distance, but Crews doesn’t look. Crews kicks him in the gut instead. This gets Tozawa fired up, then hits a head scissors and drop kick. Tozawa plays to the fans now, but its short lived as Crews takes back control of the match.

Crews chokes him on the ropes until the referee backs him off. While the ref is distracted, Commander Azeez nails Tozawa from the floor. Crews locks in a chinlock, but Tozawa tries to fight out. He barely does and hits a standing hurricanrana. Tozawa hits a flying back elbow off the turnbuckle. They fight to the turnbuckle, but Crews takes control once again. Apollo Crews hits a stalling Super-plex and goes for the pin, but only gets a two count. He’s visibly frustrated now. Crews goes for his pop-up Samoan Drop finisher, but Tozawa flips out of it and drops him with another head scissors.

Tozawa goes off the turnbuckle, but Crews catches him in mid-flight with his pop-up Samoan Drop finisher for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews